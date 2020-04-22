Netflix has acquired the Enola Holmes, the movie with Millie Bobby Brown

In the film, with actress Millie Bobby Brown), “Enola Holmes”, has been purchased by Netflix.

With the pandemic of the COVID-19, and the studios are trying to find a way to recover the costs due to the closure of the theatres, and many are choosing to sell their movies to the service streamingsomething that has already happened with The “Lovebirds”, a project that has Kumail Nanjiani, and Issa Rae.

Now, Netflix has announced that it has acquired the rights to the film, “the Enola Holmes,” from Legendary Pictures. At the outset, the project was a partnership that comes in the Legendary and Warner Bros., the duo that gave us movies such as “Pokemon: the Detective Pikachu”, and “Godzilla II, King of the Monsters”.

The work follows in the Enola Holmes Brown, the younger sister of the detective story (Henry Cavilland Mycroft HolmesSam Claflin), while looking for her mother (Helena Bonham Carter). Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag”), will be the director, based on the books by Nancy Springer. Millie is also one of the producers on the side of his mother, Paige Brown.

While many of the studios are postponing the debut of its blockbusters, and some choose to also put them in various services in streaming, as it did with the “Artemis Fowl”, which will go directly to Disney to have some of the audience.

What do you think of this strategy from the studio?