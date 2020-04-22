One World: Together At Home: Lady Gaga releases the album in the ‘live the lives’ – 22/04/2020

If you have a “life of lives” is already celebrating. The Global Citizen, and the record company, Universal, is already available on the album “One World: Together, At Home, with their performances the event organized by Lady Gaga.

The initiative was intended to assist the World Health Organization, to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic of the new coronavirus, and brought in$ 127.9 million (Us$ 690 million).

The album is available in the context of the streaming of the audio and with the music of such greats as Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Maluma, Shawn Mendes, The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, and The Killers, the Lady Gaga.

