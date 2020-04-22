“One World: Together At Home: the transmission of a festival, it is also the case in the Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place; please refer to

Designed by Lady Gaga, the festival’s “One World: Together At Home,” you will meet a great cast of stars from the music, and celebrities, in an event that is completely online, and you will have the full support of the major platforms of brazilian broadcasting.

In addition to TV Globo and MTV, which had already been revealed to you, that you would pass to the festival, on the pay TV channel Multishow and it’s an online platform Globoplay were also in the line-up.

“One World: Together, At Home, starts at 16 pm, eastern time, for both the Globoplay (the access is free of charge to users in the United States and Brazil) as well as the post-mortem takes place, and on TV and on the Multishow Channel on YouTube. The big concert starts at 21h and will continue to be broadcast simultaneously on both platforms.

On the TV channel TV Globo, the two-hour concert of the festival will be streamed in its entirety after the program in the wee Hours.

In addition to Lady Gaga, who came up with the festival along with the World Health Organization and the Global Citizen, “One World: Together At Home,” will be attended by Anitta album by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Adam Lambert, Kesha, in addition to Luis Fonsi, Stevie Wonder, and many others.