Programming the World: of all the films that are going to go in today, WEDNESDAY (22/04) in the Session, in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl, today, WEDNESDAY (22/04): When the Lord of Fire, and Darkness: An Adventure in Freezing cold and Dirty Money

The schedule is issued by the issuer and may be subject to change without notice. The schedules of the programs are based on eastern time, and the schedule is in the world, the National.

You can also check out our special sections:

Movies

The FOURTH 22/04/2020

When Mara starts to have visions of the old gods, she soon discovers that her greatest challenge is hidden in the past. With the help of a professor of ancient mythology she discovers that the twilight of the gods is fast approaching and it is the only one that has the ability to travel back in time and be able to save them all. MORE INFO The title of the Original Mara and The Firebringer The Cast, Carin C. Tietze, Josef Hannesschlager, Jan Josef Liefers, Christoph Maria Herbst, Lilian Prent, Esther Schweins The Direction Of The Who’s Tommy Krappweis Germany Genre (S) Fantasy

The youngest one, Anna loves her sister Elsa, but an accident involving the special powers of the older, during childhood, did your parents keep at bay. After their death, the two grew isolated on family castle, until the day that Elsa should take the reign of Arendell. With the reunion of the two, another accident happens and she decides to leave forever and shut out the world, leaving all behind and causing a freeze up of the kingdom. Up to Anna to venture into the mountains of ice to find her sister and end up with a cold. MORE INFO The Title Of The Original State of the Cast-Kristen Bell, Bruklin Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk The Direction Of Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee Nationality-American Genre Adventure, children’s

Owl-I

Dirty Money

Original title: Cold Comes the Night

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Tze Chun

Cast: Alice Eve, Ursula Parker, The Log-Marshall-Green And Bryan Cranston

Category: Drama a criminal

After an accident at her hotel, She finds a bag of money. When a criminal pops up to claim it, and you still can’t find it, it is taken as a hostage.

