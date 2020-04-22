Shazam! The 2 gets a new premiere for the 2022

The following ‘Shazam!’ he won a new date for the premiere after the update of the calendar Warner Bros. Prior to due in June 2022, and now the film, which stars Zachary Levihe moved up to The 4th of November 2022.

The change was due to a massive work stoppage in Hollywood, for the account of, referred to as the coronavirus, which has also affected the right to ‘The Batman’.

There are still no details about the plot of the sequel, but the protagonist of the Zachary Levi as the director of the By David F. Sandberg (Annabelle 2: The making of Evilwill be returning, in addition to this, it is not surprising that the Dwayne Johnson you also have guys like Adam Black.