‘Spider-man’: Tom Holland’s surprise fan child during the interview; see 22/04/2020

Tom Holland did it come as a surprise to Billy, the son of the presenter Jimmy Kimmel, on his birthday, three years of age and older. The voice actor agreed to talk to the boy during an appearance on the program, the Kimmel, which is currently being recorded at a distance during the period of isolation described by the coronavirus.

Holland pretends to be Peter Parker, Spider-Man, while interacting with Billy, who is a fan of the character. He talked about being in the Queens district of New York, from where it is coming from a hero) and he sang “happy birthday To You” in the video.

Kind of shy, but Billy didn’t say anything about your hero of choice. The other is a daughter of Kimmel, however, appeared in the video to say that you considered Holland’s “cute”.

The british actor took over the role of Spider-Man in ‘ Captain America: Civil War (2016), by repeating the dose in the various other Marvel movies, and games. In his third adventure on the ground, is scheduled for release in July of 2021.