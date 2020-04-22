The cast of ‘Friends’ gives the fans a chance to watch the recording of a particular program | Pop & Arte

The cast of the series “Friends,” and offered six fans the chance to join them in a special program, which will take place in the near future and will raise funds for those most affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“That’s where, you know, the entire cast of “Friends” that was the most recent involvement of celebrities in the so-called #AllInChallenge. The project was launched in the United States, in order to raise money to help feed americans at risk for the sake of the pandemic.

The stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, announced the contest on its social media platforms.

“Whether our guests are personal, in the audience for the recording of our reunion, I HBOMAX, as we are reminded in the program, and we are celebrating all of the fun that we had, and gain the experience of Friends, a VIP tour of the studios of Warner brothers,” wrote Anniston.

“We are hoping that this will bring a bit of joy and something we look forward,” he said.

The prize for the contest includes a breakfast with the cast of the television studio in Central Perk, in Los Angeles, at a date to be determined.