The daughter of Rob Kardashian once again appears, and the fans are delighted

The Dream O now three years old, and it is the daughter the Rob Kardashianthe less the media the family Kardashian Jenner. At the beginning of all of this reputation of your family, and Rob’s also got to take part of the show, and it was all very beloved by the fans, he is the only son of the Kris Jenner. However, with the passage of time, he was isolated and away from the family business.

Rob Kardashian is on the far end of the fame

Rob Kardashian, the At the age of 33it is the youngest of the children of the first marriage, der Kris Jenner. Together with the world-famous attorney, Robert Kardashian, Kris had four children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and, in return. Later on, after the death of her first husband, she rebuilt her relationship with Bruce Jenner, with whom she had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. However, she had only one son, a man who is as far away from all of that, he’s family.

However, this does not mean that the Director is not too much spoken about in the media, not least because there are plenty reasons to do so. Even showing the least, and he is often spoken of by their increases in weight, your health problem of diabetes and, more recently, about his troubled relationship with Blac Chynathe mother of her daughter’s Dream.

The daughter of Rob Kardashian’s charms everyone with her sweet

The relationship has always been somewhat controversial. Blac Chyna is an american celebrity as well a controversial one, and it was a rivalry between the sisters and Rob, when they first started dating. Especially with Kylie Jenner,, because, Blac, had a son, King Of Cairowith the the song Tyga that is, at the time, I was dating Kylie. There was some rivalry, and the relationship of the Director with Blac didn’t last long, but it has a lot to talk about.

However, he was expecting Us, but they broke up shortly after the birth of a baby girl, and a legal battle that continues to give that talk. Rob accused her ex of abuse, and continues to fight for custody of his daughter. Up to now, the girl goes with her mother, but also to spend some time with your dad and the whole family, Kardashian’s, so she is very cherished.

Now, Blac Chyna has made for some adorable pictures, this Easter, together with their two children, and the Dream Images and the King of Cairo. The three of them dressed all in white, and the kids are out to dazzle the fans. The Dream wore a white wedding dress, leotard and shoes, plus a matching hat. The little girl showed up with a huge smile on his face, and the fans are delighted, because this kid is cute.