The director of Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3 reveals that someone will die in the movie

Since the quarantine began, on account of the coronavirus, and the director, James Gunn, has been more close to his fans. It closed recently for the filming of The super hero Squad show “Truth”, have used their social networks to answer questions in a variety of his works, and he resolved on the latter end of the week to talk about Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3one of the next productions from the Marvel comics, is still without a scheduled date for the release.

“Someone’s going to die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s?”, asked for a fan, and, While he answered: “Yes.” But, of course, the director did not say who, and you didn’t give them more information. This leads to the conclusion that it’s not just about the main characters or the good guys of the story, but any character, even an alien car that is in the background of the scene.

During his chat with fans, the director has touched on a variety of issues, such as the movie-of-Scooby-Doo that went on in the beginning of his career, and as a third and long was not due to the failure of the latter. He also talked about Spider-Man, the character of which he is a fan of, and a preference for an interpreter of the character, too. “As I’ve said before, I love the movie, Spider-Man goes Back to the Home, and it’s one of my favorites, and it’s not something I say about all the films in the Marvel universe. And I’ve seen it before from the visual effects to be applied to it. And yes, Tom Holland, this is the best Spider-Man ever” and shot him.

Gunn, who revealed earlier that it has already completed the script for the film, he said that it wouldn’t work on anything in the long while that I finished all of the work of the anti-heroes of the DC Films, which is expected to arrive in theaters in August of 2021. He believes that, ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 will go to the movie theaters in 2023, and it will form part of the fifth phase of the MCU, Universe, Film, Marvel comics).

