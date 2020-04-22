The Festival online, with Anitta, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and more performers will be sent to you at the Website. Find out more

Many artists are sticking to the idea of the lives and festivals, to virtual, to entertain the fans, both of which are quarantined in the house. In the vibe of the festivalOne World: Together At Home“produced with the assistance of the Lady Gagawill be held on this coming Saturday (the 18th), with the aim of raising funds to assist in fighting the coronavirus. The first of the shows online would be broadcasted on radio stations in the u.s., but in Brazil, it was not out of, you know?! You will be able to enjoy the performances of your favorite artists for the transmission of the The globe, Globoplay and Post-mortem takes place. And the detail of the Anitta it was done! Brazil presents one of the categories, according to your advice

The times of transmission in Brazil

The pre-show live will be broadcast from 16 in the Globoplay in the post-mortem takes place, and on the YouTube channel, the Music television channel Multishow. The keynote presentations will begin from 21. For those who want to keep track of the event on the TV broadcast, the heart will show you the two-hour concert by theTop Of The Hour“.

The transmission of the One-World-Together, At-Home,” will be the presentation of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. In Brazil, at the command of the festival, it will be in the hands of the Tiago Leifert.

Anitta and more and more artists are included in the line-up

The event has featured artists such as Was Eilish, Lizzo, Maluma and Lady Gagawho also starred in the production. The organization of the festival, in partnership with the WHO, has released a new line-up, bringing in more names the we love. You have to see Anitta, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding and much, much more!

Check out the full line-up below. You can’t miss it, right?