The gambling Site updates-list-of-predictions-for-the prize for record of the Year at the Grammy awards in 2021

The eligibility period for the Grammy awards in 2021 getting closer and closer to her due date, which is August 31 of this year, all bets and predictions are high, after the great launches in the last few months.

And in the category for record of the Year, is one of the major awards in the online gambling world-entertainment, GoldDerby has resolved to update its list of predictions, by putting the names of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga as a strong candidate for a nomination in the category.

The website GoldDerby, the top competitors for the nomination are:

Harry-Styles – Love-You –

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Post Malone – ” Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Was Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dixie Chicks – Gaslighter

The Future – Life is Good (feat. Drake)

Selena Gomez – Lose-You-To-Love-Me

Maroon 5 – Memories

Lady-Gaga – Stupid-Love

Dan-and-Shay – A 10,000 – – Hour (feat. Justin Bieber)

It is worth pointing out that for the category of ” record of the Year, the award is presented to the producer of the song, and in addition to these tracks to show up as a possible nominee in the category, on the site GoldDerby is also listed with other strong names that may appear on the listed on the record of the Year at the Grammy awards in 2021.

Among them:

Demi Lovato – Anyone

Halsey – The Graveyard

The Weeknd – Heartless

Justin Bieber – Intentions (feat. Quavo)

Camila Cabello – My Oh My (feat. DaBaby)

BTS – ON

Doja Cat – In Say-So

Drake – Tossie Slide

Alicia Keys – Underdog

Halsey – You Should Be Sad

The revelation of the nominees of the Grammy award-2021 does not yet have a date set, but if it’s anything like in 2019, this is expected to happen sometime in the month of November.