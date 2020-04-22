The list of the City names to stories of the great women in

The list of the City sets out a 5-stories-of-big-women-to-enjoy meanwhile

The List of the City this week, he decided to present the stories in different location. It is well-known to all of us the fact that, in each and every year, a new name for a strong woman to have desabrochado in the culture of the film. From actors to directors, and they are able to tell a story that’s as big a deal as you now see each and every year.

Certainly, these stories are not able to get out of the of the City. This week, we’ve selected five of the long, so that we can watch as a family. Giving value and helping us to love those who are the pioneers in giving and in taking care of all of our lives.

By the end of the list follows the order of release for each movie. There are many stories of great women warriors who have contributed to the building of a more humane world. However, space is limited to five stories. That this may be a reason to get to know others just as important.

A thousand times good night (2013)

Not just that, we strive for profession success, and you love each other, but also stand for a united family, and love. This is the tragedy of Rebecca’s (Juliette Binoche). It is one of the best photographers of the war, in business, and you need to experience a whirlwind of emotions when her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) gives her an ultimatum. He and his daughter do not support its routine to risky, and demand a change, but she does, even though you love your family, and have a true adoration for the occupation.

After all, A Thousand Times Good Night it maintains a level of questioning of the political, and the language of cinema, the question of the ethical responsibility of the photographer and the media in general) in the face of these acts of violence. At work, She still has to deal with the challenges of the profession: Your photographs of post-bomb and contain a huge potential of reaching the general public and raise awareness about it, that was the cause of the war. When filing a complaint and begin the exploitation of its misery? The director, Erik Poppe, raises this important for the film.

Joy: the name of the achievement (2016)

In fact, with a cast like this one, with Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper, it’s clear that David O. Russell would make the most of a work is worthy of appreciation. The plot tells the true story of Joy Mangano, entrepreneur, the american is known for a variety of media.

You know, in the Joy: the Name of The Successful experienced by Jennifer Lawrence, Joy is a single mother who lives with her two children. In addition to that of the mother (Virginia Madsen), a grandmother (Diane Ladd) and her ex-husband (Edgar Ramirez). She was a child prodigy, with a number of ideas. The home advantage for the departure of his father (Robert De Niro) has just been forced to take care of the house, and she’ll leave your dreams behind you. With a lot of financial difficulties and Joy pause in your life to take care of his family. But after being forced to stay in your father’s house, and she decides to leave on it’s own.

Thus, the creative, since the childhood, Joy Mangano went on in adult life, combining the journey of a single mother and that of the inventor. Either he become one of the most enterprising of the most successful in the United States.

Histórias Cruzadas (2011)

The Stories To Each Other. (Photo: Play/Disney Pictures)

In effect, Stories Of The Crusades it was one of the big surprises of the box office in 2011. With a budget OF$ 25 million, the film debuted in second place in the top 10 in the american, losing by very little to The planet of the Apes – The original Source. But soon, he was on the top of the list and stayed there for four weeks. These findings have aroused the interest of the public and of the critic in relation to a film, you don’t have a big name in the cast is able to carry such a mass of people to the movie theaters.

In addition, Emma Stone the Skeeter, a girl from the society in which it returns determined to become a writer. She gets to interview the black women in the city who have their lives in order to work on the setting up of the children of the elite-the white, of which the Incidentally, it is a part.

However, Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis), in the employ of a friend of Skeeter’s, it’s the first one to be interviewed, and that it is displeasing to the community as a whole. In spite of the criticism, Skeeter, and Aibileen continue working together and, little by little, they are able to, new members.

Jackie (to 2016)

Jacqueline Kennedy’s (Natalie Portman), but-unexpectedly-as a widow, copes with the trauma in the four days following the assassination of her husband, the former president of the United States John F. Kennedy.

However, this is the first draft of the English language, the director of chile’s Pablo Larrain. It was decided to choose an american history, by the excellence of its impact in the world. As was to be expected, as it is the job of a film director, non-conventional, and the film shies away from the traditional format of the cinebiografia “from birth to the grave. As a result, he focuses on a cut-out as specific as possible in the life of the sitter: the amount of the newly-widowed Jacqueline Kennedy. This was done immediately after the assassination of her husband, president John F. Kennedy in the open car with his wife in 1963.

According to a roadmap driven by a script by Noah Oppenheim, we can deal with Jackie and I in the two cases of “confession”. At the same time, we know the “first lady” by means of an interview with a journalist played by Billy Crudup. The role is equivalent to the reporter, Theodore H. White, who interviewed him for the magazine “Life” after a week of the event (and to the cesura at all times). On the other hand, you have access to the side of the “woman” through the speech of the widow of a priest (John Hurt).

Dumplin (2018)

According to the executive summary of the official, Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), a young, over-weight, and very comfortable with her body, although it does not have the respect of his mother, a former miss (Jennifer Aniston). When you fall in love with the athlete, Bo (Luke Benward), and begin to have insecurities. Will decides to go to a beauty pageant as a form of protest.

In addition to that, Dumplin it is a film of many layers. For reasons obvious to you, it’s what draws in the first period is that of the beauty pageant in a small town in Texas, that brings together women from across the region in support of the recognition of what they are capable of doing the expected: to delight. But there is much more to the back of the stage for this small show. Fortunately, here we don’t see a story of struggle and achievement is related to the chance of it being exactly what the company aims for.

After all, this is the story of a young girl who seeks the approval of the board to know who it is: Willowdean “Dumplin” Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), And she has a slight sense of what it is, but it just needs a little nudge to be sure. And the director, Anne Fletcher is the one who leads the way in this animated adventure.

We should all learn to live with the differences

In the end, the List of the City you want to get closer and closer. Great stories to help us build on the great moments between us, whilst respecting each other’s differences.

By: Lisa Alfonso

The image highlighted here: A scene from the “Dumplin”. (Reprdução/Netflix)

