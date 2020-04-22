The Mandalorian | Rosario Dawson is not yet confirmed to be Ahsoka Tano

In an interview with the magazine Andshe Rosario Dawson he revealed that his presence in the second season of the The Mandalorian as Ahsoka Tano has not yet been confirmed, and he said that he was very “excited for that to be a confirmation of it in any given moment.

“It is not yet confirmed, but when it does, I’ll be very happy!!!” – he said on the show.

The Disney+ you still did not comment officially on the hiring of Rosario Dawson the role of Ahsoka Tano.

The Mandalorian if it takes place after the fall of the roman Empire and before the rise of the First Order. Five years after the Battle of Endor, where the Rebellion defeated the Empire.

The cast counts with Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Mandalorian it debuted in November, 2019 at the latest on the streaming platform Disney+. The first season consists of 8 episodes.

Subscribe to the channel from The Time-of-Play on Youtube

See also: