the most stupid and the most fast

Even though in the early going, the actress and the 53-year-old is a successful professional and already has a win, a golden globe Award for her performance in the film Frida.

Salma Hayek has admitted, in an interview given to the magazine Total Film, which is at the beginning of her life as an actress, many directors have you ever been asked to “look more stupid, and to speak more quickly,” and that their education and training was put on by the filmmakers of the world.

Unfortunately, I haven’t had too many opportunities to get involved in projects where I could use a lot of the things I’ve learned”, took out. “The producers told me, ‘the stupidest, and the most rapid. Seem to be more stupid, and to speak more quickly'”.

