The next Phase, generated$ 236 million in profit for Sony

According to a financial report released by the Deadline, the Sony Pictures profit OF$ 236 million, “Jumanji: The Next Phase“. The film, which grossed$ 796 million worldwide, it appears in the 10th position among the most profitable of the year.

On the website it says that net income decreased 23% compared to the previous one, “Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle“ that could be US$ 305,7 million to the coffers of the studio.

It is worth noting that the gains in the studio, and the sales of digital media, physical media (DVDS, Blu-ray, and even dues to organizations that are already included in the total income. In addition to this, issues such as budget, marketing, wages and salaries of the people involved in the project, the percentage of networks in the film, and other expenses, have been deducted.

A new film in the franchise is already being discussed and will become effective as of development after the crisis of the coronavirus.

In Jumanji: the Next Stage, the crowd is back in it, but the game has changed. When they return to Jumanji, to rescue them, they soon discover that nothing is as they expect. The players are going to have to face the parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snow-capped mountains to get away from the game, the most dangerous in the world.

Jumanji: the Next Stage, it is directed by Jake Kasdan, and with the returns of the Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs and Shaw’s), Black (School of Rock), Kevin Hart (An egg and a Half), Karen Gillian (Upcoming Deadline), and Nick Jonas (Aircraft movements) at any time.