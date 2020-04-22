the politicians look for the good of the people and not their party

This is the latest news from time to time (Click to view)

The Sunday Mass In last Sunday’s (19/04), there was a Mass on the occasion of the Sunday of the Divine Mercy. The ceremony took place at the Church of the Holy Ghost in Sassia (near St. Peter’s Square, and was led by Pope Francis, who has taken over the celebrations in the morning at the Casa Santa Marta.

The Sunday mass is directed to those engaged in the political

“Let us pray today for the men and women who have the vocation of politics: politics is a high form of charity. The political parties in the various countries, so that in the time of the pandemic, to seek together for the good of the country, and not for the good of his party.”

In his homily, the Pope commented on the The gospel of the day (Jn 3,1-8), in which Jesus says to Nicodemus, a pharisee of the pharisees, which came to Him by night, that, if a person is not born from above, he cannot see the Kingdom of God. Not all the pharisees were bad guys, ‘ the Pope said and Did was a pharisee of the pharisees the righteous, that he felt a restlessness, and I sought to be with the Lord.

Did not know how to take this step: be born of the Spirit, because the Spirit is unpredictable. Anyone who allows himself to be led by the Spirit is a person who is kind, and is free. The christian is not only supposed to observe the commandments, but he must allow himself to be led by the holy Spirit, where the holy Spirit must let him, the holy Spirit who guides us to where we don’t know.

A christian should never be limited to the keeping of the commandments, but they should go a step further by entering into the freedom of the Spirit. The Pope commented on the passage from the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 4,23-31), in which, after the release of Peter and John, the disciples of Jesus to rise together in prayer to God, in order that they may be able to proclaim with great earnestness the Word, in the face of difficulties, and to the threats: this is the courage that is the fruit of the Spirit, ” said Francis, adding that even if it rises to the top with a prayer.

Pope Francis re-affirms the importance of prayer in the

In the face of these difficulties, in the face of a closed door, they did not know how to go about it, speak to the Lord, you will open your heart, and the coming of the Spirit, and to give them what they need, and they go out to preach with courage, and so on.

It is to be born of the Spirit, that is, not to hold back on the “well being”, the “well being” of the things that I’ve been in the “well being” of the contract of the Commandments in the “well being” after the customs of the religious: not! It is to be born again. And as someone who is preparing to be born again? With this prayer. Prayer is the one who opens the door to the holy Spirit and gives us this freedom, this openness, this courage of the Holy Spirit. You never know where it will take you. But it is the holy Spirit.

May the Lord help us to always be open to the holy Spirit, because He is the one to take us forward in our lives in the service of the Lord.

In addition to this, the pope ended the celebration of the sacrament in the adoration, and the blessing of the eucharist, thus calling to make a spiritual Communion.

The prayer recited by the Pope

All the way to your feet, o my Jesus, I prostrate, and to you I offer the repentance of my contrite heart, which delves into his nothing in Your holy presence. I love the priest in the Sacrament of thy love, the ineffable Eucharist. I desire to receive you into the poor dwelling that my heart offers you; waiting for the happiness of sacramental communion, I wish to have you in the Spirit. “Come to me, o my Jesus, I come to you…. Your love can ignite the whole of my being, life, and death. I believe in you, hope in you. I love you all. The way it is.

Before leaving the Chapel dedicated to the Holy Ghost was chanted, the antiphon marian “Regina coeli,” sung in the easter season:

The queen of heaven, rejoice. Hallelujah!

Because That’s what merecestes bring to your company. Hallelujah!

He is risen, as he said it. Hallelujah!

Pray for us to God. Hallelujah!

D./ rejoice and Be glad, o Virgin Mary. Hallelujah!