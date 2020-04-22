The Pope: politicians to seek the good of the people and not their party

At Mass today (20/04), in the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican, Francis prayed at the end of the policy of the various countries, this is characterised by a pandemic, to put into practice in the field, which is a form of charity. In his homily, reminded us that the christian is not only bound to observe the commandments, but he must allow himself to be led with docility by the Holy Spirit, who leads us where we don’t know: this is the rebirth of the alto to enter into the freedom of the Spirit

After Mass yesterday, on the occasion of the Sunday of the Divine Mercy in the Church of the Holy Spirit in Sassia (in the vicinity of St. Peter’s Square) today, Monday (20/04) in the second Week of Easter, passover, san Francisco took over the celebrations in the morning at the Casa Santa Marta. In the introduction, she directed her thoughts to the one who is committed to the policy that:

Let us pray today for the men and women who have the vocation of politics: politics is a high form of charity. The political parties in the various countries, so that in the time of the pandemic, to seek together for the good of the country, and not for the good of his party.

In his homily, the Pope commented on the The gospel of the day (Jn 3,1-8), in which Jesus says to Nicodemus, a pharisee of the pharisees, which came to Him by night, that, if a person is not born from above, he cannot see the Kingdom of God. Not all the pharisees were bad guys, ‘ the Pope said and Did was a pharisee of the pharisees the righteous, that he felt a restlessness, and I sought to be with the Lord. Did not know how to take this step: be born of the Spirit, because the Spirit is unpredictable. Anyone who allows himself to be led by the Spirit is a person who is kind, and is free. The christian is not only supposed to observe the commandments, but he must allow himself to be led by the holy Spirit, where the holy Spirit must let him, the holy Spirit who guides us to where we don’t know. A christian should never be limited to the keeping of the commandments, but they should go a step further by entering into the freedom of the Spirit. The Pope commented on the passage from the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 4,23-31), in which, after the release of Peter and John, the disciples of Jesus to rise together in prayer to God, in order that they may be able to proclaim with great earnestness the Word, in the face of difficulties, and to the threats: this is the courage that is the fruit of the Spirit, ” said Francis, adding that even if it rises to the top with a prayer. The following is the text of the homily taken by the holy see (Vatican city) News:

This man, Nicodemus is a leader of the jews, a man worthy of credit, they felt the need to go and be with Jesus. It was evening, because it had to do with a sense of balance, because of those who came to speak with Jesus, they were not well thought of. It is an extreme right, because not all of the pharisees are the bad guys: no, no, no; there were also the pharisees, to be fair. This is the extreme right. He felt the need, because he is a man who had read the prophets and knew that this is what Jesus did, he had been spoken of by the prophets. He felt the need and went to Jesus, “Rabbi, we know that thou hast come as a teacher from God”: it is an admission of guilt, and to a certain extent. “The fact is, no-one could perform the signs that you do unless God is with him.” It holds on to the “well being”. And if I do say so… so you… and he replied. He answered mystically, as he Did, he was not expecting. He replied with this picture of the birth: “if anyone is not born from above, he cannot see the Kingdom of God. And when he Did, it is confusing, and does not understand it, and handle ad-infrastructures) putting (at the foot of the letter, word for word) that Jesus ‘response:” but how is it that someone can come at any time, whether you’re an adult, when he is old? To be born from above, born of the Spirit. This is the step to a confession of Love to do, and he doesn’t know how to do it. Because the holy Spirit is unpredictable. The definition of the Spirit that Jesus gives here is interesting: “The wind bloweth where it listeth and thou canst hear the noise, but you don’t know where it comes from or where it goes. It is the same with every one that is born of the Spirit,” that is, it is free. A person who lets you drive from one place to another by the Holy Spirit, which is the freedom of the Spirit. And anyone who does so is a person who is kind, and here he speaks of the gentleness of the holy Spirit.

Being a christian is not just to do the Commandments need to be followed, it is true, but if you stop there, you’re not a good christian. Being a good christian is letting the Holy Spirit enter into you, and you charge it and take it where they want It. In our christian life, too often we hold, as Did, in the face of the “well being”, we don’t know what step I can take, you don’t know how to do it or not, we have to trust in God, to take this one step further, and let the Spirit come in. To be born again is to allow the holy Spirit to enter into us, and the Spirit to lead me, and not I, and then, with that liberty of Spirit in you that you never know where it will stop.

Now when the apostles which were at the upper room, when it comes to the Spirit they went forth to preach, and with that courage, that candor… do you not know that this would happen; and they did so, because the holy Spirit led him. A christian should never hold themselves to the keeping of the Commandments: ‘yes, you have to comply with them, but to go beyond, to that new birth which is the birth of the Spirit, which gives him the freedom of the Spirit.

That’s what happened to this christian community in the first Reading, after which, John, and Peter, back in that interrogation that you had with the priest. They went to live with his brothers in the community, and reported all that the chief priests and elders had said unto them. And the community, to listen to the story all together, and if they were troubled for a little while. And what did you do? The spirit of service. Not only prudential measures, “there, now, let’s do that, we can be a little bit more peace of mind… not. The spirit of service. That is the Spirit, and to tell them what they should do. Lifted up their voices to God, saying, “Sir!” and you pray you. This is a beautiful prayer, a moment of dark, a moment in time that we have to make the decisions and you don’t know what to do…. They want to be born of the Spirit, and open our hearts to the holy Spirit: who is He to say that to him… and asked: “Master, Herod, and Pontius Pilate together with the nations and the people of Israel in this city against your Holy Spirit, and Jesus tells the story, and say, “Lord, do something!” “And now, Lord, consider their threats,” the group of the priests, and grant that your servants to proclaim boldly to thy Word” – they ask for your honesty, your courage, do not be afraid, “his hand is stretched out to perform healings, signs and wonders through the name of thy holy servant Jesus.” When you have finished the prayer, the place was shaken where they were assembled together. Then, they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake boldly for the word of God.” There was a second Pentecost here.

In the face of these difficulties, in the face of a closed door, they did not know how to go about it, speak to the Lord, you will open your heart, and the coming of the Spirit, and to give them what they need, and they go out to preach with courage, and so on. It is to be born of the Spirit, that is, not to hold back on the “well being”, the “well being” of the things that I’ve been in the “well being” of the contract of the Commandments in the “well being” after the customs of the religious: not! It is to be born again. And as someone who is preparing to be born again? With this prayer. Prayer is the one who opens the door to the holy Spirit and gives us this freedom, this openness, this courage of the Holy Spirit. You never know where it will take you. But it is the holy Spirit.

May the Lord help us to always be open to the holy Spirit, because He is the one to take us forward in our lives in the service of the Lord.

The Holy Father ended with the celebration of the sacrament in the adoration, and the blessing of the eucharist, by inviting us to make a spiritual Communion. The following is the prayer recited by the Pope:

All the way to your feet, o my Jesus, I prostrate, and to you I offer the repentance of my contrite heart, which delves into his nothing in Your holy presence. I love the priest in the Sacrament of thy love, the ineffable Eucharist. I desire to receive you into the poor dwelling that my heart offers you; waiting for the happiness of sacramental communion, I wish to have you in the Spirit. “Come to me, o my Jesus, I come to you…. Your love can ignite the whole of my being, life, and death. I believe in you, hope in you. I love you all. The way it is.

