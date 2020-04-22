The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift and other stars at the festival in the virtual against the COVID-19 – 19/04/2020

In new York, On 19 April 2020 (AFP) – Dozens of stars such as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones, took part on Saturday in a show broadcast over the internet as a tribute to the professionals working in the area of health care that are fighting against the new coronavirus, which lets billions of people confined to their homes.

Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and Elton John, among others, also joined the event, which was curated by the singer, Lady Gaga, and has been supported by the international NGO, Global Citizen, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Prior to the opening of the megaconcerto for two hours, and in the name of “One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the Home”), Lady Gaga has to work a few weeks ago, with the Global Citizen and the world health organization to help raise money for the fight against the COVID-19, he said that he was praying for the health-care professionals, as well as “thinking of all of you that are in your homes, and thinking about when you will finish all of it.”

Then, she sang “Smile” from Nat King Cole.

Stevie Wonder, who is nearly 70 years old in may, he played the piano in his home, “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers, before continuing with, “Love”s In Need Of Love Today”.

Mick Jagger, 76 years old, she sang the classic, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on the side of the other members of the Stones”, each playing to their respective homes.

Taylor Swift also opted for a piano for a version of a simple for “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

The Global Citizen described the event, broadcast by major tv channels, and u.s. submitted by three of the leading names in the talk-show late night in the United States: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert – not just as a fundraiser, but also as a point of union in the middle of the song.

The NGO said that it has also sought to create “a shout-out movements” in order to collaborate with professionals in the field of health care, at the time of the pandemic, it keeps the 4.5 billion people are confined to their homes.

Prior to the event, the organisers asked the philanthropists and governments to support the WHO in its response to the coronavirus.

The One World: Together, At Home, in the NGO, Global Citizen, and to the singer Lady Gaga announced on social networks that the program has been successful in raising 127.9 million of dollars, all of which will be dedicated to the professionals active in the fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19.

