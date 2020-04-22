The SIC Women’s | Kylie Jenner, he complained about her daughter: “my baby is getting big’

Kylie Jenner it has taken advantage of the quarantine to make the most of your time with your daughter, and on social networking sites, is going to share a little bit of your day-to-day life in a small Stormi.
On Tuesday, the 21st day of April, the socialite has left a rant on his official twitter account on the Instagram. “My baby is getting big’, you can read it on the label.
It will be recalled that Stormi has completed a two-year, in the month of February. The baby is the result of the relationship of the business with the Travis Scott.
READ MORE: Kylie and Kris Jenner tease of one of the fights of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in video TikTok
Loading...