The Sunday of Mercy

We are on the Second Sunday of Easter st John Paul ii wanted to title the Sunday of the Divine Mercy! This was in conjunction with the canonization of Faustina Kowalska, a humble Sister, to the Polish, she was born in 1905 and died in 1938, after caring for Jesus ‘ Mercy. In fact, Mercy is at the heart of the message of the gospel, is the proper name of God, the face with which He revealed himself in the Old Covenant and fully in Jesus Christ, the Incarnation of the Love of the Creator and the Redeemer. This love of mercy illuminates the full face of the Church, and it manifests itself either through the use of the Sacraments, especially the Sacrament of Reconciliation ( Confession ) and with the charities, the community and the individual. Everything that the Church says and does, manifest the mercy God feels for man, and therefore for us. Of the divine mercy, which pacifies hearts, springing from and after the peace, genuine peace in the world, peace between peoples, cultures, religions and backgrounds.

With the conclusion of this Mercy Sunday, we conclude the Octave of Easter, passover, or whatever, this is the week that the Church has asked us to consider as a one-day only: ”on The day that the Lord has made”.

In these days of Easter, the Liturgy has made us to attend to the birth of the faith, etc. Through the story of the apparitions of the Risen lord, we come to be reborn in one of Jesus ‘ disciples, discouraged and scattered, their faith and love for Him, for the Resurrection has generated in the faith.

Christ rose from the dead is the raison d’être of our existence. To conclude this history, it is a source of great joy for all christians.

In the Gospel ( Jn 20, 19-31) starts talking about the first day of the week, that is to say, the Day par excellence, as it was the day of the Resurrection of the Lord, he recounts the appearance of Jesus the Merciful to the disciples on the day of Resurrection, on which it has bestowed on them, and has entrusted the treasure of his Peace and of his Sacraments, and has confirmed our faith, and the faith of all the “Thomases” of the world, and you who are filled with doubt and anxiety to be sure.

“In the dusk of that day, the first of the week” ( Jn 20,19), that Jesus came to comfort the friends, peace be with you, he said. Then he showed them his hands and his side. On this occasion, Thomas was not with the rest of the Apostles, could not, therefore, see, the Lord will not hear his comforting words.

I can imagine the Apostles are filled with joy looking up to Thomas to tell him that they had seen the Lord!” Bad they found him, they said to him: “we have Seen the Lord!” Thomas was still deeply shaken by the crucifixion, and the death of the Master; do you want to see it to believe it! I believe that the church should be able to repeat, in a thousand different ways the same truth that was now their joy, and the certainty we have Seen the Lord!”

Now we have to do the same! For many men and for many women, it is as if Christ is dead, because it means little to them and in their lives. We believe in the risen Christ, which inspires us to go out and meet these people and say to them, in a thousand different ways, that Christ lives, and that we are united to Him by faith and abide in Him every day that He guides and gives meaning to our lives.

In this way, fulfilling this requirement of the faith is to promote it by example and word, we have contributed personally to the building up of the Church, such as those of the early christians which is spoken of in the Acts of the Apostles: “more and more, increasing the number of men and women who believed in the Lord” (Cf. 5,14).

Eight days later Jesus appeared to the Apostles again, and now Thomas was also with; Jesus said to them, “peace be with you.” Then he said to Thomas, Put in here thy finger, and behold my hands…, do not be faithless, but faithful (Jn 20,26-27).

The answer of Thomas, it is an act of faith, of worship, and to give the limits: “My Lord and my God!” The faith of the Apostle’s springs, not so much of the evidence for Jesus, but pain is immense. What has led you to worship, and to return to the apostolate, not so much the evidence, as to love. Tradition says that the Apostle Thomas died a martyr for the faith in the Lord: it hath consumed their lives in his service.

The doubts of Thomas, would serve to confirm the faith of those who later were to believe in Him. Comments on St. Gregory the Great: “do you think that it was a simple accident that this disciple of the chosen one were missing, and then when you come back, heard a report on the appearance, and to listen, to doubt and second-guessing, apalpasse, and night ability? It is not by chance, but by divine dispensation, that it came to be. God’s mercy was working in a wonderful way, when this is the disciple who doubted and touched all the wounds of the meat for your Master, as there was in us the wounds of unbelief,… it Was like this, second-guessing, and playing for the disciple to become a witness to the true resurrection.

Let us ask the Lord to increase in us the faith, because our faith is firm, there will be many who will be in it.

The virtue of faith is what gives us the true dimension of the events, and that enables us to judge aright of all things. It is only with the light of faith and meditation on the word of god is that it is possible to acknowledge God and to the God in whom we live and move and have our being ” (Acts 17,28).

My Lord and my God!” These words have served as an aspiration for many christians, as an act of faith in the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist, which, when it passes in front of the blessed sacrament, or at the time of the Consecration in the Mass.

The Resurrection of the Lord, it is a call for us show with our lives that we live. The works of the christian are to be the fruit and expression of their faith in jesus Christ. Today is also the Lord of the world, and on the side of the road, the job, the family is the vehicle for the transmission of the faith. Therefore, by faith in the death and Resurrection of Christ is the fundamental truth of our salvation. “And if Christ has not been raised, it is in vain, our preaching, and also, your faith is vain “ ( 1Cor 15, 14 ).

Also, in the text, 1p a 1, 3 – 9 in the second reading today speaks to us of the faith, and it is St. Peter who, he writes, full of enthusiasm and spiritual, indicating that the newly-baptized the reason for your hope, and your joy. Interesting to note that, in this passage, is situated at the beginning of his First Letter, st. Peter expresses it-if it’s not in the way exortativo, but it is indicative. In fact, he wrote, “That I with joy;” and he adds, “You love Jesus Christ without having known it, and, like him, He believed, without The green, you are filled with joy unspeakable and full of glory, on the go to reach the goal of your faith, even the salvation of your souls” (1 p 1, 6.8-9 ). It is in the code, because there is a new reality, created by the death and Resurrection of jesus Christ, a reality that is accessible through faith. “This is a book truly admirable,” says the Psalm, Sl 117 ( 118), 23 – “the Lord has done in our eyes, with the eyes of faith.

Faith was the force that brought the early christians into a cohesion and a perfect time the feelings and the way of life: “The multitude of them that believed was of one heart and of one soul” (Cf. 4,32). It was a faith that is so deep-rooted that it would take them to waive, on a voluntary basis, to own property, in order to place them at the disposal of the most needy and considered to be truly brothers and sisters in Christ. It is this faith which is now so scarce; for many who claim to be christian, the faith has any effect on their habits in their lives. Christianity, thus, does not convince nor to convert the world. You have to adapt to their own faith and the example of the early Church, we should ask God for faith, because that is the power of faith is the belief in the victory of the christians. “This is the victory that has overcome the world-our faith. Who is he that overcometh the world save He that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?” ( 1jn 5,4-5).

The eight days of Passover, the disciples were in the house when Jesus came in, and closed the door, and stood in their midst and said “peace be with you!” Now, in our meeting, Jesus comes in the midst of us, and gives us his peace. We, like Thomas, acknowledge him as our Lord and our God. Let us pray that He may make us into a true community that is gathered in His name.

Like Sister Faustina, John Paul ii did for its time, the Apostle of the Divine Mercy. On the evening of that unforgettable Saturday, 2 April 2005, when he closed his eyes to this world, it was precisely the vigil of the second Sunday of Easter, and many noted the singular coincidence, that united in itself the marian dimension-the first Saturday of the month, and the Mercy of god. In fact, the a long way you have here, its high point, the whole of his mission at the service of the truth about God and man and peace in the world is summed up in the proclamation, as he himself said in Krakow in 2002: “Out of the mercy of God, there is no other source of hope for all human beings.” His message, like St. Faustina, insists, therefore, on the face of Christ, supreme Revelation of the Mercy of God. And contemplate constantly on One’s Face: “this is the legacy that He has left us, and we would happily welcome you, and we make it our own.

We highly recommend each and every one of you, each and every family, and to the protection of heaven, of the Blessed virgin Mary, Mother of Mercy. We give you the greatest cause for peace in the world, that the Mercy of god to accomplish that which is impossible only in respect of human resources, and to instil into the hearts of the courage of dialogue and reconciliation.

Mon. Jose Maria Pereira