The tattoo of Amber Heard on the rib calls attention to get the meaning from this Wednesday (22nd)

The tattoo of Amber Heard, which is marked on your rib cage, it always draws the attention of the fans, and you will come to know the significance of body art on Wednesday (the 22nd). When the actress wanted to pay tribute to the chilean poet, Pablo Neruda, tatuou in his rib cage on one of your sentences just as strong. In the end, the sentence says, “I love You as aman ciertas these oscuras, privily, in la sombra y el alma”. In this way, with a free translation of the Portuguese, and its meaning would be “I love you as certain things in the dark are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.”

Here’s the tattoo of Amber Heard

It is marked with the red paint on ribs, tattoo-of-Amber Heard is in between the other tattoos, this is the first made in 2009. Thus, it draws our attention to the letter in italics and a different color from the others. As soon as the sentence is chosen by the government is very large, it was made in two lines, and even then it took a big space.

Find out more about the actress

In addition to the tattoo, Amber Heard, today is the birthday of the actress, who turns 34 years-old, we’re going to talk a little bit about your career path. Thus, the american model and actress, and got her first leading role in 2007 in the tv series entitled as the Blue Palms. In the same way, in the year of 2008, he has participated in films such as Never Back Down and Pineapple Express, and it has become even more known to the general public.

In the summer of 2009, the same year that it comes up with the first tattoo, Amber Heard, she starred in the movie the Stepfather. However, the most recent, and most important, was as a princess, Merely a partner to the hero, Aquaman.