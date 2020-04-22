Timothée Chalamet-print of the first picture of the new adaptation

The Vanity Fair released the first official image from the film Dunenew adaptation of the literary classic of the sci-fi written by – Frank Herbert. Timothée Chalametwho in the story plays the protagonist, Paul Atreides, is at the heart of the picture, which can be seen above.

“The movie Dune it was made up of people from all over the world. A lot of these people are like family to me, and they are very much in my thoughts,” said the director, Denis Villeneuve, at the IN. /. “I’m so excited to show off the hard work for them. I’m looking forward to a time when we can all get together again, but Dune it was meant to be seen on the big screen”.

Headed by the Grand (The Finish), who also signs the screenplay along with Eric Roth (Forrest Gump) and Jon Spaihts (Passengers), the film of science fiction that is set in the future, Paul Atreides (Chalamet), and the son of a noble family, is in charge of protecting your most valuable asset and the life of the milky way galaxy. In the story, but his family accept control of Arrakis, a dangerous, deserted planet, and the producers of a valuable resource, fight as hard as possible for other noble families. With the help of his mother, and Paul escapes into the desert, and eventually teaming up with the nomadic tribes. With their advanced mental abilities make it a market leader.

In addition to the Chalamet, and the great cast of the new adaptation, with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Chang Chen.

Dune you have planned for the day The 18th of December, in the year 2020.

In the classic frank Herbert has won two of the adaptations. The first, in 1984, this being a movie directed and written by By David Lynch and starring Kyle MacLachlan, Francesca Annis, Jurgen Prochnow, and Kenneth McMillan. In 2000, the story was first released as a miniseries by the Syfy channel.

