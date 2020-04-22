Tom Holland, the Man, Spider-man, brings bad news for fans of the Marvel comics

“Both of these movies are being made, and the two of them are strong, and the script is fantastic, so that has to happen, it will happen. But, I’m ready for both of them. I mean, I’ve lived in the Spider-Man a lot, if you do not have to interpret it by tomorrow, I will do it,” said the actor.

It seems that Spider-Man 3 will be the date of the debut is delayed. Which makes it more difficult for a notice about the film is that the production of comic books, and Games.

All the studios share a common hero, but each and every one of them has its own cinematographic universe. Interestingly enough, Sony and Marvel had already adjourned to the next movie in our heroes.

The only one still without an ad, it’s Spider-Man 3, but that is about to change. Playstation 2 was put in June of 2021.

In the film, Tom Holland, arrived in July of the same year. With the close proximity of dates, it’s clear that Sony and Marvel should be looking for another period of time for Spider-Man 3.

See also: