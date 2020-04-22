Warner Bros. it announces the new dates for the release of the long “The Batman,” “The Flash, captain marvel 2!” and many more!

The multi-Coronavirus has affected the entire schedule of a term in film. The Warner Bros. he announced on Monday (20) and a couple of new dates for the productions, which had a release date assigned. Already we have advanced to you. “The Batman“, “The Flash“, “This program 2 is for you.” and the prequel “Sopranos” you were affected by it.

Starting with the long, directed by Robert Pattinson, “The Batman“ prior to being scheduled for June 25, 2021, which is now expected to be released in August As of October 1, in the same year. The movie was being filmed in London, but only about a quarter of the images have been captured so far. The production will start at the same time as the smash hit from Warner bros., “The joker“ it was sold on October 3, 2019).

Still talking about the The DC universe, “The Flash” will premiere earlier in the month. The film, produced by Ezra Miller (Justice league of americanow it is planned for the day On June 3, 2022. On the other hand, the sequence ofShazam!“ even without the title, has been delayed until April 1 of the year 2022 for the On November 4 in the same year.

“Of The Many Saints of the Name“ pre-sequel from the hit series from HBO “Sopranos“ I was scheduled for the 25th of September of this year, but has now been scheduled for the day March 12, 2021. The film is directed by Alan Taylorthe director often out of the series, and it’s based on a script from the creators of the series David Chase and Lawrence Konner.

Directed by Will Smiththe dramaKing Richard” it was also rescheduled for another date. The film, which would go to the cinemas on the 25th of November this year, is now scheduled to be The 19th of November 2021. Based on the life of the Richard Williams, a great tennis player, and the father of Serena and Venus Williams, as the recordings were taking place in the Los Angeles area, and have not been completed.

Warner also took the opportunity to announce the new dates as well. Fiction, scientific board of the Lisa Joy (Westworld), which is entitled “Reminiscence“ you’re scheduled for the day On the 16th of April 2021. In the long account Hugh Jackman, Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson the cast of characters, and is now in post-production.

“No man’s land ” 1984”, “district-of-New-York” and “Scooby-doo! In the Film,” I also already have the releases defined,

It is worth noting that there is less than a month, the studio announced a delay of “No Man’s Land ” In The 1984” in August of this year. The long-awaited by fans, stars Gal Gadot directed by Patty Jenkinshas debut marred (at the time) for the day On August 13, 2020.

On the occasion, Warner home video has announced the postponement of the musicalIn a suburb of New York city“ of Lin-Manuel Mirandathat day (the 21st) was given a new date: June 18, 2021. “Tenet” and – “Malignant“ delayed at the same time, I still don’t have a date for the premiere referred to the announced.

“Scooby-doo! The Film” it maintained its premiere in the United States (15 may), and you will be taken directly to the consumers by means of the On-DEMAND video-on-demand) in the country. It remains to be seen how it will be in the release, but we expect it to be followed on the same line. It is worth noting that the “The birds-of-Prey“ also from Warner, came in the DEMAND for R$59,90.

The release through the digital output, which is now being adopted by some of them. “It A Crime For Two“ the Paramount picturesfor example, you will be taken directly to the Netflix on the 25th of may. The Universalon the other hand, it was “Troll 2“ in the United States, on the last day of the 10-by-DEMAND. It is estimated that in the animation, you have earned something in-between The 40-and-50 million usd the first end of the week.