Where is the cast of “Gossip Girl”?

“And Who am I?” “That’s a secret I’ll never tell”

“You know you love me

“Xoxo, Gossip Girl”

It’s been almost 8 years since the end of the I Love A Nasty Girl and with that, a new series is in progress, you might be asking yourself: “Well, where is the number of I Love A Nasty Girl?”. A lot has happened since the series went off the air, but our The Upper East Siders the favourites have been able to keep busy.

Check out the list we prepared for you with the most recent appearances of the original cast in other projects

Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen)

Who is married to Ryan Reynolds and the mother of two young children, Lively has focused his career on the big screen of movie theaters, starring in such films as The Amazing Story of Adaline (2015), In Shallow Water (2016) and A Small Favor (To 2018). His most recent work is the play The Rhythm of Revengethat was released in January of this year.

Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald)

Fortunately for fans of the deep blue eyes of Nate Archibald’s (and let’s be real, who isn’t a fan?), Crawford it was not far away from the tv for a long time. The actor has starred in a short series on the ABC Blood & Hil, 2015, and later landed a recurring role on the series Casual of Hulu. Complementing and adding to the happiness of the fans, he lives on with the iconic Deep in the series The Boys to Amazon Prime, which will debut in the show’s second season, coming soon. He Crowford in The Boys love the view of the body, the buttocks and the top of the front his uniform is extremely glued to the body.

Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey)

Even though he has been off of TV in the last few years, ever since I Love A Nasty Girl was ended, Pierre has appeared in several independent films, such as Adam Green’s Aladdin and The Paper Storeand also on the stage as the lead singer of the band MOTHXR. Thanks to our dear Netflixthe actor has returned to the telinhas with the success of the YOU series, where Penn lives, a stalker, (Xoxo Gossip girl?), it even already has a third season been confirmed.

Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass)

Although, in the words of “I’m Chuck Bass” it’s still ecoem in the hearts of the fans I Love A Nasty Girl, Ed Westwick it ended up going for a series of crimes, Snatch the side of the Rupert Grintthat was unfortunately canceled in its first season. Today’s star of the comedy series White Gold about the seller the windows of the arrogant, who debuted in the Series in the fall of 2017. The series was cancelled in mid-2018 at the latest, to the account of the several charges of rape against Westwick, but production was continued after williams was found not guilty.

Kelly Rutherford’s (Lily van der Woodsen)

Kelly’s continued strong position in many television series, including the thrill of it Quantico and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionistseven after getting in a fight with her ex-husband in the fight for the custody of their two children. Her latest work on television was in the series Dysnaty in 2019 at the latest.

Matthew Settle (Rufus Humphrey)

Matthew Settle it entered into our hearts as the father of the dreams of Rufus Humphrey and has made a change to a much more terrifying as soon after the end of the program, playing the role of Mr. Morris, in Ouija in 2014, Sam Harris in The Faith of Anna Waters in the end of 2016. The actor has had other recent projects on tv or in the theaters.

Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf)

Meester abandou their hats on, but he continued working on small projects, and even ventured into the world of music, releasing her debut album in 2014. She was married to the actor Adam Brody, and the two of them had had their first child in 2015. After recovering from the pregnancy, the actress has starred in a series about time travel Making Historywe unfortunately did not went to the front. Is currently pregnant with their second child, Meester the star of the series Single Parents on the ABC channel.

Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams)

Since I said goodbye to the Girl, Jessica Szohr he appeared in several films and television shows, including the music video for Taylor Swift for the song “22”. She also gave birth to a major character in the return of the Twin Peaks in the fall of 2017 and the series Shameless. Today, with a completely different, exotic, Jessica, the star of the series The End the FOX.

Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey)

The other star of the I Love A Nasty Girl it has been focused on his career in the world of rock music, Momsen is the lead singer of the band By The Pretty Reckless. The actress did not have any other work in television or film after the completion of I love a nasty Girl.

Connor Paolo (Eric van der Woodsen)

Paul starred in the successful ABC Revenge and has also appeared on shows such as Rush Hour, The Brave and The Resident. Later on in the play A Business Doing Pleasurethat was just one season.

Kristen Bell (Narrator)

We have been enjoyed during all seasons of the I Love A Nasty Girl with a beautiful voice Kristen Bell as the narrator of the program, also known as the ” girl’s blog. Kristen returned with a tv series, the Veronica Marsnow , after a crowd funding from fans, and, more recently, starred in a successful The Good Place the Series/SHOW. According to his page on IMDb which we will hear again the voice of Kristen’s new series I Love A Nasty Girl for the streaming Serves a daily continental breakfast for Max.