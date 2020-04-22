With 14 designers and show times from home to the office during the quarantine

A pandemic caused by a new coronavirus that has driven the economy and industry in the doldrums. On the market fashion it was no different. As the sector is passing through uncertainties, the fashion tests for new formats, and outlines different strategies, such as the the fashion part of the 100% online. So don’t let the wheel stop, to designers, to work and organize in the house. And, of course, to share some of the moments of the the home and office. Acreation, thoughts, and plans are in full swing.

Come with me and check the records!

@olivier_rousteing/TikTok/Play
Fashion has migrated to the digital world. The shopping, the shows, the interviews and with the live streaming, as well as the records of the work in the backstage, they are shared in social media networks, with fans and fashionistas that came with the hard work of the creative directors of the major labels.

The majority of the population, while fulfilling the social, and the the home office it came to be a reality for everyone. All the designers are not left out of it.

The 34-year-old Olivier Rousteing continues his career at Balmain. Home designer give shape to their creations by way of illustration, and moulagea technique of advanced modeling, in which the garment is constructed directly on top of the better.

@olivier_rousteing/TikTok/Play
Olivier Rousteing shares his work at the TikTok, and Instagram

In the interview, the mall, City Garden, and made live on the Instagram to the the mallOlivier says that in a pandemic, we show that it is a time for self-reflection.

“We ought to rethink! We are not all in the same boat, and you do not want to charge the same for one and all. Each one will have a different attitude! For example, if a designer does not want to be on Instagram, it shouldn’t be brought to trial or be charged for it, and if he doesn’t like it. In my case, it’s in the name of Balmain, and I love to create. A collection that takes me back to the other, and I can’t think of right now have only one for the year”

Olivier Rousteing

Olivier Rousteing, in the event
With 5.9 million online in his personal account, he has reached the milestone of designer the most followed Instagram

olivier rousteing
According to the programme of interviews with Vogue, Global Conversations, and the creative director of the imagine the possibility of collaborating with other digital artists and to produce virtual realities. “Don’t look at digital as a less highly-emotional medium, I see it as an experience that gives the opportunity to take their dreams to the next level,” he says

The fashion designer and the empowering of the digital brazilian Carol Bassi left the bench to work on the floor of the house for a change to the production environment. The blogger he took the time to make a record and publish it on the social networks.

Donatella Versace has also shared pictures of the work in the remote, with its 5 million followers. In addition to this, the designer he gave up the salary, a millionaire, in order to reduce costs, and donated 200 thousand euro to help the fight against the coronavirus in the world.

The stylist, anna, carolina bassi
Carolina Bassi left the desk in the office, on the floor of the house

Fashion Designer Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace and publishes the images from the working to its 5 million followers.

As Aerin Lauder have made it to the breakfast table in the morning, an office, Tory Burch took advantage of the end of this week to post a picture of the office is improvised in the living room of the house. In the midst of the many roles of the entrepreneur, he shared a positive message.

“I used to tell my team what it was, day after day, and now it’s time after time. Let’s get it all in while keeping a positive, supporting, and listening to the good news from the scientists. I hope that all of you are safe and have a great weekend and want to.

Fashion Designer Tory Burch
Tory Burch has paused in the work for the Easter season, to share the message of hope and advise you to the fans

Designer aerin
Designer Aerin Lauder is on the table for breakfast in the morning, the office for the day, while I was waiting for the teens to agree

The daily newspaper “The Guardian”, fashion designers sharing the details of the environments chosen to be in the distance. From the desk of the garden, to the creative directors and recorded in the office for the day, and the details of the new routine.

In the table, the Overall Moroglu, and Simone Rocha, too many pens, coffee mugs, and books. It already Stuart Vevers share objects vintagein addition to items of correspondence.

Fashion Designer Erdem Moroglu
Erdem Moralioglu shows, books, kitchenware, stationery, and, of course, a mug for tea

Fashion Designer Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha reports that it is back to the basics: pencils, paper, books and fabrics

Fashion Designer Stuart Vevers
Stuart Vevers is sharing the window with a view of the Upper West Side, New York

The married business partners, Justin Thornton and Thea customer needs to divide the creative direction of the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, a house, and even in the office, rigged out in the garden.

As the creative director for the line in the men’s, Louis Vuitton, and a great name streetwearVirgil Abloh chose to select works of art to decorate and inspire the set arranged for live broadcasting, as a DJ.

Christopher Kane, Stephen Jones, and Michael Halpern uses the tables scattered around the house, such as the locations for the new offices for the work. Colored pencils, pens, markers, and paper are essential items on the counter tops.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Justin Thornton and Thea customer needs to have chosen to work in the garden and in the house

Designer Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh is making the live streaming a DJ. The playlist they have excited their followers

Fashion Designer Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane was also out on the balcony and took in the pet for the moment of the creation of

Fashion Designer Stephen Jones
Stephen Jones made it to the dinner table with your new studio

Designer Michael Halpern
Michael Halpern combines the tools for creative work, with the objects of the decorated historic house

During the quarantine, fashion designers around the world continue to do their homework. Each and every one at their own pace and in the ways in which brands are designing. The optimist designers it also spreads messages of hope to the coronavirus, while the design of the next steps will be.

