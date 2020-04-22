With 14 designers and show times from home to the office during the quarantine

A pandemic caused by a new coronavirus that has driven the economy and industry in the doldrums. On the market fashion it was no different. As the sector is passing through uncertainties, the fashion tests for new formats, and outlines different strategies, such as the the fashion part of the 100% online. So don’t let the wheel stop, to designers, to work and organize in the house. And, of course, to share some of the moments of the the home and office. Acreation, thoughts, and plans are in full swing.

Come with me and check the records!



Fashion has migrated to the digital world. The shopping, the shows, the interviews and with the live streaming, as well as the records of the work in the backstage, they are shared in social media networks, with fans and fashionistas that came with the hard work of the creative directors of the major labels.

The majority of the population, while fulfilling the social, and the the home office it came to be a reality for everyone. All the designers are not left out of it.

The 34-year-old Olivier Rousteing continues his career at Balmain. Home designer give shape to their creations by way of illustration, and moulagea technique of advanced modeling, in which the garment is constructed directly on top of the better.

In the interview, the mall, City Garden, and made live on the Instagram to the the mallOlivier says that in a pandemic, we show that it is a time for self-reflection.

“We ought to rethink! We are not all in the same boat, and you do not want to charge the same for one and all. Each one will have a different attitude! For example, if a designer does not want to be on Instagram, it shouldn’t be brought to trial or be charged for it, and if he doesn’t like it. In my case, it’s in the name of Balmain, and I love to create. A collection that takes me back to the other, and I can’t think of right now have only one for the year” Olivier Rousteing

The fashion designer and the empowering of the digital brazilian Carol Bassi left the bench to work on the floor of the house for a change to the production environment. The blogger he took the time to make a record and publish it on the social networks.

Donatella Versace has also shared pictures of the work in the remote, with its 5 million followers. In addition to this, the designer he gave up the salary, a millionaire, in order to reduce costs, and donated 200 thousand euro to help the fight against the coronavirus in the world.

As Aerin Lauder have made it to the breakfast table in the morning, an office, Tory Burch took advantage of the end of this week to post a picture of the office is improvised in the living room of the house. In the midst of the many roles of the entrepreneur, he shared a positive message.

“I used to tell my team what it was, day after day, and now it’s time after time. Let’s get it all in while keeping a positive, supporting, and listening to the good news from the scientists. I hope that all of you are safe and have a great weekend and want to.

The daily newspaper “The Guardian”, fashion designers sharing the details of the environments chosen to be in the distance. From the desk of the garden, to the creative directors and recorded in the office for the day, and the details of the new routine.

In the table, the Overall Moroglu, and Simone Rocha, too many pens, coffee mugs, and books. It already Stuart Vevers share objects vintagein addition to items of correspondence.

The married business partners, Justin Thornton and Thea customer needs to divide the creative direction of the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, a house, and even in the office, rigged out in the garden.

As the creative director for the line in the men’s, Louis Vuitton, and a great name streetwearVirgil Abloh chose to select works of art to decorate and inspire the set arranged for live broadcasting, as a DJ.

Christopher Kane, Stephen Jones, and Michael Halpern uses the tables scattered around the house, such as the locations for the new offices for the work. Colored pencils, pens, markers, and paper are essential items on the counter tops.

During the quarantine, fashion designers around the world continue to do their homework. Each and every one at their own pace and in the ways in which brands are designing. The optimist designers it also spreads messages of hope to the coronavirus, while the design of the next steps will be.

She Has Collaborated Her Person