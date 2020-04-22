You know what time it starts in the Afternoon Session, in the world, today, Wednesday (22/04) and you look to see what films will be shown

The Globo tv network reported on the movie in the Afternoon Session today, Wednesday (22/04): ‘When the Lord of Fire, here’s a synopsis of the movie
“In theThe session on the Afternoon of Wednesday (22/04) , you can follow the movie of Mara and the Lord of the Fire. .The Globo tv network announced its programming for the films that will be shown this week on ‘the afternoon Session’. This week, the world will show films Monday through Friday at the track immediately after the Playing of the ‘In the Afternoon session‘.
When Mara starts to have visions of the old gods, she soon discovers that her greatest challenge is hidden in the past. With the help of a professor of ancient mythology she discovers that the twilight of the gods is fast approaching and it is the only one that has the ability to travel back in time and be able to save them all.
- The title of the Original Mara and The Firebringer
- The Cast, Carin C. Tietze, Josef Hannesschlager, Jan Josef Liefers, Christoph Maria Herbst, Lilian Prent, Esther Schweins
- The Direction Of The Who’s Tommy Krappweis
- Germany
- Genre (S) Fantasy
One of the times in a more traditional movie in the world. The view during the week, where the Show has always been a film with first-class amenities, facilities for children, youth, adolescents, and their families, in accordance with the time schedule. On the display immediately after the PLAY time of 15 hours, and attracts a good audience.Here are all of the films in the TRAINING IN THE AFTERNOON. With all the information on the portal +Soul