Zendaya is Chani in Dune, the new science fiction film by Denis Villeneuve

Dune it is considered to be one of the great pillars of the literature of science fiction, written by Frank Herbert. And now, you are going to win their second adaptation of the movie theaters. The first of which was released in 1984 and directed by David Lynch, however, was a flop at the box office, and is now rejected by its own creator.

In the original story (1965), Dune, shown in a future post-the computers on which the human race has expanded throughout the world, forming an empire-the intergalactic sub-divided between several noble families. If you move to the planet Arrakisthe story’s protagonist, Paul Atreides, finds himself in the middle of a political conflict, and, on the side of her mother, faces her destiny as a figure of law of the native people. By bringing a critical approach to topics such as imperialism, religious fanaticism, totalitarianism, and the corruption of the book of Herbert holds a current, even 55 years after its original publication.

Dune is the sci-fi movie most awaited of the moment, a casting weight, and with Timothée Chalamet, ZendayaRebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Josh Brolin, Chen, Chang, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Javier Bardem, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. And, at the direction of Denis VilleneuveThe Arrival of Blade Runner, 2049.

In the story, Zendaya plays the young warrior Chania mysterious woman who appears to the protagonist Paul (Timothee Chalamet) when your dreams come true.

According to Williams, the role of the actress, as well as the other female characters in the book have been expanded in the film, thus making it possible for the further development of the story.