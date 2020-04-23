24 will make a charity auction with the objects, Midsommar, Jewelry, Rough and more

The 24, the distributor behind the films as well as television series such as Midsommar, However and Jewels By The Gross and Euphoriahas announced a charity auction of props used in the movie. Among the highlights are the dress, the May Queen, is used by Florence Pugh in Midsommarthe hard to find the diamonds in the Jewels By The Grossand the power of The Lighthouse. Please see below[via[viaBloody Disgusting]:

The amounts collected will be donated directly to charities in the city of New York, where the headquarters of the 24. “ As a company founded and located in New York city, at 24 want to give back to the city during this time of crisis and rebuilding. 100% of the value of each of the auction items will be donated to one of the four charities that help the communities that are most impacted, and the workers on the front line: FDNY Foundation; Food Bank for NYC; The NYC Health + Hospitalin it ; and Queens Community Housesaid to be the company via a press release.

The auction started at 13 on the day On April 22with the props The Eighth Series Of The, However, The 90’s and more and more. There will be an auction on the theme of Midsommar on the day April 27,that will be up in the bear outfit, and a hammer are used for two iconic scenes in the movie. It is possible to see the items and the dates of thethe official web site of the auction of the 24.