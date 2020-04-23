8 best cover songs recorded by the band, according to a Kerrang

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
18


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on WhatsAppBelow Whiplash.Net

For Matthew Barr, xFonte: Kerrang
Submit corrections to | See Access

The band, My Chemical Romance, which took up its activities recently, and it has done very successfully over the past decade, with songs such as “Helena” and “I Don’t Love You.” In addition to the songs by their names, My Chemical Romance, also it was a big hit with a cover of the bands and artists that have influenced you.

My Chemical Romance: the band does their first show in 7 years, watch videos, and setlistPearl Jam: the band tries to play the Rush-a tribute to Geddy Lee, but to give up

To advertise for the bands and the concert for the Rock and Heavy Metal music

Magazine has listed the 8 best cover songs recorded by My Chemical Romance. Press play, and good fun!!!

“All I Want For Christmas Is You”
The original version – Mariah Carey

the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube
the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube

“Desolation Row”
The original version – Bob Dylan

the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube
the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube

“Astro Zombies”
Version of the original Misfits

the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube
the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube

“Song 2”
The original version – Label

the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube
the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube

“The Common People”
The original version – Pulp

the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube
the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube

“Under Pressure”
The original version – Queen and David Bowie

the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube
the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube

“Superstar”
The original version of The Carpenters

the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube
the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube

“A Hazy Shade of Winter”
The original version – Simon and Garfunkel

the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube
the youtube player
Sign up for the usWhiplash.Net YouTube

READ MORE:  The songs of Beyoncé, that is the talk of the infidelity of Jay-Z



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here