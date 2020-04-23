8 best cover songs recorded by the band, according to a Kerrang

For Matthew Barr, xFonte: Kerrang

The band, My Chemical Romance, which took up its activities recently, and it has done very successfully over the past decade, with songs such as “Helena” and “I Don’t Love You.” In addition to the songs by their names, My Chemical Romance, also it was a big hit with a cover of the bands and artists that have influenced you.

Magazine has listed the 8 best cover songs recorded by My Chemical Romance. Press play, and good fun!!!

“All I Want For Christmas Is You”

The original version – Mariah Carey

“Desolation Row”

The original version – Bob Dylan

“Astro Zombies”

Version of the original Misfits

“Song 2”

The original version – Label

“The Common People”

The original version – Pulp

“Under Pressure”

The original version – Queen and David Bowie

“Superstar”

The original version of The Carpenters

“A Hazy Shade of Winter”

The original version – Simon and Garfunkel