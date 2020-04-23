A documentary about The Mandalorian gets trailer & poster-watch

The Disney Gallery: The Mandalorianthe documentary series about the The Mandalorianhad its first trailer unveiled, focusing on behind-the-scenes and into the design of a series of Disney+. A preview can be seen above, and the first poster below:

With an eight-episode, The Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian it will be presented to you by the executive producer Jon Favreau and it will show you all the different aspects of the development and production of a series of Star Wars: Clone Warswith the participation of the staff and cast of the series.

The premiere will be at the Star Wars Dayon the 4th of may.

The first period ended in the United States The Mandalorian you should only get when the Disney application, it is freed up in the country. The story is about a mandalorian bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal. In the first of the year, he is faced with the task of delivering an intelligent creature, it is a baby of a race of Yoda’s. If you refuse to do so, he needs to escape and find a safe place for a child.

The second season of the hit series is set to debut in the us between September and December.