A gang of vampires hunts the men in the trailer of terror ‘- Bit’; Watch this!

In the horror comedy ‘Bit‘ he won in the first trailer.
Check it out:
The film is directed by By Brad Michael Elmore.
The plot follows Laurel, a teenage transgender who moves to Los Angeles and joins a gang of vampires relationships. No wonder they want to kill her, to be with their friends, or turn her on, Laurel finds love and danger in his new, and first, a group of friends.
The cast counts with Nicole Maines, Diana Hopper, Zolee Griggs, A Char Member and On Friday Morning, Chamberlain.
The terror will be released directly on VOD on on the 24th of April.
Take the time to watch it:
Be sure to visit:
IF YOU SIGN UP FOR OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Loading...