Amazon Prime Video releases the teaser of El Presidente

The HBO he announced that a series of Westworld it will be renewed for a fourth season, even before the completion of their third year.

“Ever since the theme park is set in the Old West, to the metropolis of technocratic in the future next, we take advantage of each and every detail, from the mind of a storytelling master, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy”said Casey Bloyspresident of the radio station. “We can’t wait to see where the vision is inspired by them, we will take you to the next”. In social networks, it has been shown in a teaser trailer to celebrate the new year with the production.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joythe plot of the book comes with a park, a futuristic visitors are brought into the worlds inhabited by robots, which mimic the attitudes and thoughts of the people so incredibly true to life. Here, the people have the freedom to live your dreams in the most intense and perverse, until one day the machine began to arouse self-consciousness and the rise.

Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newtonthe series is executive producer of the J. J. Abrams (Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkerand it is inspired from the long Westworld – Where No one have Soulslaunched in 1973 by the Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park).

In its third year, the story has undergone a sharp turn – almost a ‘reboot’ – to change the setting of the events that are now taking place outside of the theme parks. More information about in the fourth year of the series, and the start of production or release date have not been revealed up to that point.

Westworld it is on display on HBO.