Anna Kendrick is in search of true love in the trailer for Love Life, and See!

HBO Max released the first trailer for the Love Lifenew series of the hit romantic comedy of the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia. The prior brings, of Darby, a character played by Anna Kendrick (The Perfect Choice), and in his search for true love.

Check it out:

Founded by Sam Boyd, the (In a Relationship), that takes on the script and the direction than a few episodes, the series will feature 10 episodes in its first season. Stephanie Laing (“Made for Love”) directs, and Bridget Bedard (Transparent), and Brigitte Liebowitz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

The story follows the journey of love of Darby (Kendrick), a look at how all of their loved ones have contributed to her being a person who is ready to find someone to stay with you forever. According to the synopsis, the officer, from the first to the last, love each and every one of them played a part in the person we become when we are face to face with your true love.

In addition to Anna Kendrick, the cast for the series also includes Zoë Chao in the role of Sarah, Sasha Compère as Mallory), Peter Vack as Jim, Scoot McNairy as, Bradley, and Maureen Sebastian as Kate, and Audrey Bennett, as the young Darby.

Love Live you have a debut set for the day May 27,along with the launch of HBO’s the Max.

Watch the trailer of the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia:

The trailer, released, announces a number of new features for the new streaming service. In addition to the unheard of Love, Life, HBO’s Max, there will also be the success of Friends, the acclaimed Watchmen, Sex and The City, South Park, among others. The original, announced recently include a revival of “Gossip Girl”), a series of Justice League Dark, due to The Enlightened one, the animation of Aquaman, the Green Lantern corps, in addition to the highly anticipated reunion special, the cast and creators of Friends.

HBO’s Max will feature the contents of the DC, the CW, HBO, TNT, TBS, CNN, and Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network, TCM, Adult Swim, Rooster Teeth, Crunchyroll, and the New Line.

In Brazil, the platform still has no release date.

