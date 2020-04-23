At Comic-Con in San Diego is cancelled for the first time, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus – Entertainment

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-comic con:the Comic-Con in San Diego is cancelled for the first time, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The San Diego Comic-Con, the annual convention of the superhero movies, and pop culture, filled with celebrities, was canceled for the first time in its 50-year history, due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, said the organisers on Friday afternoon.

At Comic-Con, which was supposed to happen in July, which typically attract tens of thousands of fans wearing costumes to a convention center in the us city of San Diego, california, filling the streets, restaurants, and hotels in neighbouring countries.

“The continuous monitoring of the health advisories and the recent statements by the governor of California has made it clear that it would not be safe to go ahead with the plans for this year,” organizers said in a press release published on the website of the convention.

The next San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled for the 22nd to the 25th of July, 2021, ” added the statement.

Comic-Con has become a huge opportunity for tv networks and movie producers to disclose in future releases.

In the past year, Angelina Jolie, and Natalie Portman spoke about her roles in the films coming from Marvel Studios and Tom Cruise, has given a sneak preview of the new movie, “Top Gun”.

(By Lisa Richwine)

© Copyright-Thomson Reuters.