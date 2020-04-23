Boba Fett could make you the bad guy in the Mandalorian

Boba Fett is one of the game’s iconic galaxy far, far away. In fact, the fans have asked for years to see him return in any form of media. But that day is yet to come. And if it comes with The Mandalorian, how could that be possible?

The return of Boba Fett

In Threadthe jedi apprentice, boba Fett uses his or her online in order to escape from the Sarlacc pit. Now, a new theory is presented for the ScreenRant it suggests that the bounty hunter could return the next day for The Mandalorian, and as well, as one of the main villains.

As revealed by the Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the mandalorians are not a people but a religion.” A code of honor to live by, if you like. Jango Fett was never a mandalorian, but it is a bounty hunter who stole his beskar. The same is true of his son, Boba Fett. Therefore, if you are in the character to really come back, it would be an epic clash of two bounty hunters: a true mandalorian, and a liar.

