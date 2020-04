In the social, The Cabello he turned for help to the mother-to-be cut her hair, especially the bangs. For a moment, she decided to film and share it with the fans.

On the page that you have on Instagram, the artist, the 23-year-old has released a video that shows the mother Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello, the 52-year-old to cut his hair.

Here’s the video from the gallery.

Read More: Video: Has Effects you try to scare your mother while it was active