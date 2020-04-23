Chris Hemsworth praises the script for Thor: the Love and Make up for the

Chris Hemsworth he praised the script for Taika Waititi for Me: Love and Thunder, describing the work as one of the best I’ve read in the last few years. In an interview on the remote while in the program of Jimmy Kimmel the actor has talked a little bit about the strength of the feature:

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years.”, he explained Hemsworth. “This is Taika, in the end, at the top of his game. If that’s the version that I read is going to be I think it’s going to be crazy”.

In addition to the returns of the Chris Hemsworth like Me and you Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the film will also Tessa Thompson back as a Valkyrie. Speculation that the recent, also pointed to the escalation of the Christian Bale in a paper that has not yet been revealed.

The launch is scheduled for the 18th of February, in the year 2022.