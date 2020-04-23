Chris Hemsworth tears of praise to the screenplay for ” Thor: the Love and Make up for the

Chris Hemsworth was very pleased with the script for Thor: Love and Thunder, was written by the film’s director Taika Waititi.

In the words of an actor are exciting, especially for those who enjoyed ” Thor: Ragnarok, the third installment of the God of Thunder, which had a climate more mild and almost comical for the majority of the project. And with that, the hype begins to grow.

Hemsworth promoting the Rescue, a new film in the Series, in which he acts, when he was asked about the production of the fourth film in the “Thor”.

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. This is Taika, in the end, at the top of his game. If that’s the version that I read is going to be I think it’s going to be crazy,” said the actor, pleased with what he saw.

From the description of itself to Hemsworth, the film must move in the direction of the previous film hero, with which it was compared. “This is the most weird and wild of Ragnarok,” he said, promising that the crazy-out of the work of Taika Waititi. The shooting for the feature have not yet begun.

About Me: Love and Thunder

For the general happiness of the fans of Marvel’s God of Thunder, will get a third movie.

Titled ” Thor: the Love and Make up for the long, should be close to the Stage 4 of the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, and will also feature a number of events as well expect, this being the largest of them, and the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, but that’s not all.

The film will also introduce the world’s first heroine of the LGBT in the Marvel comics, the film, which is, in fact, is already a character known for: Valkyrie is now the King of Asgard, and as every King needs a Queen.”

That’s what Jane Foster, who is not only back in movies, the God of Thunder, but also the returns as well as the self she will become the Mighty Thor, in the same way as it happened in the comics.

For the direction, Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok, is at it again. Of the cast, only Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman have been confirmed for the time being. It is not yet known if the movie will have anything to do with the series, Disney+, especially in a series that will deal with on the Course.

Me: Love and Thunder, is scheduled to premiere on to the year 2022.

