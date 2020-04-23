Chris Pine is negotiating the role in ” The Saint



Chris Pine is negotiating to star in the remake of Paramount Pictures The Saint, according to this revelation, the specialized website Deadline has passed.



The actor, 39-year-old is expected to interpret the character of Simon Templar (The Saint), a thief for hire whose job it is to steal it in the process, the secret of the fusion of the ice, and that makes you evil, with the hands of the Russian government, as well as a woman who protects a secret.

The Saint, based on a book by Leslie Charteris, was inspired by a series of the 1960’s, and the film in 1997, starring Val Kilmer.

Dexter Fletcher is the director of the film, and Seth Grahame-Smith will be in charge of the script.

And while you wait for the close of the contract, the actor-like vault, with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis. The two were spotted over the weekend in a rare appearance together for an outlet to buy food.







Wonder Woman 1984



In short, the actor will be seen in the new film of Wonder Woman’s 1984, which he did with Gal Gadot. The film is set to debut in theaters in August, and it’s one of the releases most anticipated for this year.

The film was directed by Patty Jenkins, and featuring Gal Gadot in the leading role, promises to be more of a success at the box office and among fans of the superhero.

The film does not yet have an overview of the official, but the first trailer that was released at the end of last year, during the Comic-Con Experience, which was one of the biggest events in pop culture, which took place in São Paulo, brazil.