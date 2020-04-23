Controversial fashion: the tie, set to be the trend in the tomboy of the time

You are a fan of the style of the tomboy? So, if you connect in the news! The tie rocked in the final weeks of the fashion shows from designers such as Dolce & Gabbana, christian Dior, Prada, and Gucci, and it promises to be one of the pieces, darlings, this the fall / winter.

Even, it is gaining popular and it’s the girls that we love them. The Maisie Williamsfor example, you bet on a model of a bear costume to match her outfit-blue-and-white.

As well as the day of Game of Thrones, Yara Shahidi he placed the tie on the inside of the corset. Both wore the clothes of the brand new york-based Thom Browne.

It already Natalia Dyer if you’ve played the visual college, with a white shirt, navy blue blazer, a skirt, gray and oxford, with half the cinnamon.

Elle Fanning it was a powerful red to a monochrome display. Which one?

Camila Mendes it gave a fun twist to your outfit striped bass with this neck tie in yellow and orange.

The song Saweetie it has invested in the white shirt, the blazer and the pants and the plaid outfit and the scarpin preto, the ones you gave the guy more of a formal look.

In the street stylethe bow tie is also a success. Seeing how it is an accessory full of personality? Combine with the pants, the boots, high-heels, and, of course, its pair of classic-it is a blazer!

So, what do you think of this ~controversy~ the fashion? Will you join in?