Didn’t see a “One World: Together at Home? Activities of the festival are now available on the streaming service – Showbiz

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the world came together through the music and on the screens of televisions, computers, smart phones, and tablets that have been on the front row of a very large stage, which has received dozens of small, live music venue. The initiative is a “One World: Together at Home”, which is sponsored by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO), was attended by a number of artists, and has been followed by millions of viewers all over the world.

Since Tuesday, the 21st day of April, and it is possible to monitor all the activities in the service of music streaming. The fact that the festival featured appearances by dozens of artists, such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Chris Martin, Sam Smith or Stevie Wonder.

The initiative, which is an idea that Lady Gaga was leaked on social media and on various tv channels and radio stations from all over the world – in Portugal, TVI, MTV, and Commercial Radio broadcast in the show which started at one in the morning.