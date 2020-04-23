“The one with the blackout”, the seventh episode of the first season of Friends, shows the number of events experienced by the protagonists of the show, when a blackout hits the entire city of New York.

As He goes through a situation is not often on the side of a beautiful woman (a model, Jill Goodacre, in the series played by herself), the others in the pool, live entertainment as well as the always very funny and memorable.

Now, therefore, in order to test your knowledge of the situation, we set up a play with 10 questions asked on the episode “the One with the blackout”. Do you remember all the things that happened in this chapter, of the Friends?

The answer to the quiz, and see how many points you can set!

If the quiz is not working for you, please disable your ad blocker.

So, do you know anything about the new episode “the One with the blackout” Friends?

Also, check out:

Friends is a sitcom in american was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and was presented by the television network, NBC, from 1994 to 2004, with a total of 236 episodes.

The series tells the story of a group of friends who lived in the neighbourhood of the Village, on the island of Manhattan, in the city of New York.

Friends was produced by Bright, Kauffman, Crane Productions in association with the Warner Bros Television and it can be done with the assistance of both the channel, the Warner Channel, when in the Series.

As recently as the portal Deadline has confirmed that there will be a special series.

According to the website, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will finally hit the hammer on the valley, hitting up a value in a particular time, which will be shown on the streaming service and HBO’s Max.