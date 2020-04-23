Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and the Foo Fighters have release the version of “Times Like These” – Group, not Solaris

The entire collection will be donated to schools to help combat the coronavirus

Dua Lipa, Chris Martin from Coldplay, Rita Ora and many, many other artists have joined in on the recording of a cover of “Times Like These”, do Foo Fighters. The one person in the band, Dave Grohl, and Taylor Hawkins also took part in the release.

It also collaborated with names such as Ellie Goulding, 5 Seconds of Summer, Hailee Steinfeld, Royal Blood, Bastille, Zara Larsson and more. All of the proceeds from the sales and streams of music will be donated to various charities that help in fighting the coronavirus.

The video, which will bring together all the different artists recording it in their own homes, will be launched today (September 23).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.

Photo: Internet

Source: Talk Radio