Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and the Foo Fighters have release the version of “Times Like These”

Dua Lipa, Chris Martin the Coldplay, Rita Ora and many, many other artists have joined in on the recording of a cover of “Times Like These”, d,the Foo Fighters. The one person in the bandDave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins they also participated in the release version, which can be heard from above.

It also collaborated with names such as Ellie Goulding, 5 Seconds of Summer, Hailee Steinfeld, Royal Blood, Bastille, Zara Larsson and more and more. All of the proceeds from the sales and streams of music will be donated to various charities that help in fighting the coronavirus.

The video, which will bring together all the different artists recording it in their own homes, will be launched today (September 23).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.