Fast and the Furious comes to Netflix; we’ve explained to the confused time line of the franchise

The franchise, Fast and the Furious, has just been released in the Series, with the eight films that were previously available to their subscribers.
The time line of this saga have always been confusing at best, and re-film the Fast and the Furious: the Challenge is in Tokyo (2006) on the timeline just makes it all the more confusing for the fans.
In the chronological order of the films in the Fast and the Furious set out in the following way: Fast and the Furious (2001) Turbo-Charged Prelude (2003), With + Fast + Furious (2003) – Los Bandoleros (2009), Fast & Furious 4 (2009), Fast & Furious 5: The Rio de janeiro (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Fast and the Furious: the Challenge is in Tokyo (2006), Fast & Furious 7 (2015) and the Fast and the Furious 8 (2017). With the advent of films, the main from the Fast and the Furious on Netflix, we've decided to explain the time line of the franchise, in a way, very detailed. Here we go: In the first the Fast and the Furious show for the encounter between Dom and Brian, the enemies end up as allies, in the course of the series. In the first film, originally passed in 2001, but the arrival of a Challenge in Tokyo, she played the movie for the full year of 2004.
Turbo-Charged is a short movie of the Fast and the Furious, which shows how Brian played by Paul Walker, it has ceased to be an officer to become a criminal. The film is an introduction to the + Fast+ Furious. In the second film, the focus of the franchise, Fast and the Furious goes out to Brian, who now lives in Miami, is a former police officer. This film introduces Roman Pearce and Tej Parker, to the key personnel of the corporation. Los Bandoleros is a short film focused on the Sun, inhabited by Vin Diesel. The work explains how the protagonist of the Fast and the Furious back in the dating Letty. The film will also be shown on a new team made up of Han, Tego Leo, and Rico Santos. It's in the Fast and the Furious 4 that things start to become complicated. Even though it was released in 2009, this film is set prior to the Challenge in Tokyo, and it's in the year 2006. Yeah, the one who dies at the end of the Challenge, in Tokyo, appearing live in the movie. Fast & Furious 5 and it introduces Hobbs, the character played by Dwayne Johnson, who is now one of the main characters of the series.
In the movie, there is a mistake in the timeline that has never been corrected: The child’s Gift to Elena. It is shown, that it would be impossible for Elena, she had become pregnant with the Sun at the time that the Fast and the Furious. Fast & Furious 6 happens a few months after the shooting. Here we have the introduction of Owen Shaw, to pave the way for the arrival of Deckard Shaw, one of the main characters of the series. In the Fast and the Furious 6 in a post-credits scene shows Deckard’s killing of Han chinese after the end of the Challenge, in Tokyo, which is the next movie on the list. The challenge is in Tokyo, don’t connect with hardly any of the other movies in the Fast and the Furious. The main connection is the presence of the Han chinese, who serves as a mentor to the main character, Sean Boswell, an offender is in the U.S. when he moved to Tokyo. In this film, which takes place in less than a year after the events of the Fast and the Furious 6, Han has just murdered (at that time they didn’t know what it was at the hands of Deckard). Fast and Furious 7 begins immediately after the end of the Challenge, in Tokyo, with Deckard alerting you to a Gift that Han is dead. In the movie, the team of three characters, faces, Deckard Shaw. It is in this movie, Brian’s heart for Paul Walker, says good-bye to the franchise (the actor died shortly before the end of the shoot). The eighth film of the saga the master of the Fast and the Furious presents a Moving, living, by Charlize Theron as the big bad guy. Here, the timeline follows the commonly-and the events that happen after the withdrawal of Brian from the series. Now, all that remains is to watch the Fast and the Furious 9, which arrives in theaters in brazil in April 2021.
