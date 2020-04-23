Film Festival One World: Together At Home at this Saturday’s line-up, attractions, where to watch and more

Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, and Others Eilish singing at the festival, One World: Together at Home — this one’s easy.

The festival, One World: Together, At Home, you will be shown this Saturday (the 18th). The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), and Andrea Bocelli is one of the main attractions.

How will the concerts be?

They should be performances in intimate settings and in large part, on the acoustic. All the sites are going to sing straight from the homes of them, in the presentations and a pre-recorded message.

For anyone who is the curator?

The event was created by the NGO, Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), and under the guardianship of Lady Gaga.

What you will need in addition to your own music?

You will also participate in public health experts, comedians and celebrities for international.

Who are the presenters?

The international broadcast will be the presentation of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. In Brazil, the exhibition will be led by James Leifert. Anitta, will present a knock-out.

Where can I watch it?

The broadcast will begin at the post-mortem takes place (on the TV, and channel Music’s best-selling musical on Youtube, and also on the Globoplay (with a free-to-air in Brazil and the united states), which show the pre-show, live, from 15 p.m. (eastern time). The show, which kicks off at 21.

As you see on the TV?

The Globo TV will show a full two hours after the “High Times” in the early morning hours of the sabbath to Sunday.

As for the pre-show?

In the pre-show, they will sing or talk to the following artists (in alphabetical order): Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angela, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie, Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain, Al, Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, And Leslie Odom, Jr. Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa, He, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Buble, Milky, Chance, Clip, Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P. K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sort Madjozi, GETTING TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra, and Zucchero.

How is the show?

In the following, to the 21, there the main shows of the festival. In alphabetical order, are the ones who are going to sing, or to talk to: Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Was Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, and Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, van Lang, Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’the, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah, Rukh, Khan, Shawn, Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

What are the hours of each attraction?

According to the official website of the event, the order of the shows will not be issued in advance of the event.