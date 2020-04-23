Find out all about the festival and the One World: Together at Home

This Saturday (the 18th), one of the largest film festivals in the time of the quarantine, takes me to the scene. One World: Together, At Home, it will be shown on TV Globo, the Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place, they even show it in its entirety.

Already, the world will be broadcasting the show, which lasts about two hours in the early morning Hours.

But it will be one of the greatest? Because it will bring together many of the great names of the international music scene, singing directly to their homes, with the aim of entertaining the public in a quarantine of the world.

Lady Gaga is live, Paul McCartney and other famous

The event was created by the NGO, Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), and is curated by no less than Lady Gaga.

However, this is not a festival of just the music, since it will be attended by public health experts, comedians and celebrities for international.

Take a look at who will be the music of the pre-show, with Anitta and starts at 15h!

Adam Lambert Andra Day, Angela, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie, Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain, Al, Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, And Leslie Odom, Jr. Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa, He, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Buble, Milky, Chance, Clip, Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P. K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sort Madjozi, GETTING TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra, and Zucchero.

Check out all of the attractions of the show, which will have names such as the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and it starts at about 21!

Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Was Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, and Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, van Lang, Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’the, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah, Rukh, Khan, Shawn, Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

