Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and her daughter star in a special issue of the journal of american

The actress Goldie Hawn, his daughter Kate Hudson and in the end India Rose Is A Fuji appeared on the cover of the annual edition of “Beautiful,” the american journal The “People”.

It was the first time in three generations have appeared on the cover of “Beautiful day”, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the most sought-after honors in the publishing of the blog.

“These two women illustrate what it is that is important to us at the moment: positivity, kindness, laughter, and family,” said the editor-in-chief of the “People”,” Dan Wakeford.

The magazine, released on Tuesday, the star of “The Recruit, ” Benjamin” Goldie Hawn, the 74-year-old, the actress from “Almost Famous,” Hudson, 41, to talk about their relationship, and the challenges of motherhood.

The front cover of the edition of the magazine “People” with three generations of the family, this one’s easy.

“Mommy, it was my first torcedora. And it made me think of India … as follows: – I Hope you can give it that kind of confidence, you know?’”, said Hudson of the magazine.

The double issue, on newsstands Friday, has 40 pages of other stars including actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Wilson, who took to the “Barefaced Beauties”.

Michelle Pfeiffer was the first person in history to be featured on the cover of the special edition “Beautiful” in the 1990’s. The other, in the course of the years, they have included Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Beyoncé.