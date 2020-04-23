Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and her daughter star in the 30th edition of “the Beautiful” of People magazine

The actress Goldie Hawn, daughter Kate Hudson, and a granddaughter, India Rose, Fuji, appeared on the cover of the annual edition of “a Beautiful day” from the magazine “People,” on Tuesday.







Actresses Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, mother and daughter, come in to the 24, Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, california, USA 21/01/2018 REUTERS/Monica Almeida) Photo: Reuters)

It was the first time in three generations have appeared on the cover of “Beautiful day”, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the most sought-after honors in the publishing of the blog.

“These two women illustrate what it is that is important to us at the moment: positivity, kindness, laughter, and family,” said the editor-in-chief of the “People”,” Dan Wakeford.

In the magazine, the star of “The Recruit, “Benjamin” Goldie Hawn, the 74-year-old, the actress from “Almost Famous,” Hudson, 41, to talk about their relationship, and the challenges of motherhood.

“Mommy, it was my first torcedora. And it made me think of India … as follows: – I Hope you can give it that kind of confidence, you know?'”, said Hudson of the magazine.

The double issue, on newsstands Friday, has 40 pages of other stars including actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Wilson, who took to the “Barefaced Beauties”.

Michelle Pfeiffer was the first person in history to be featured on the cover of the special edition “Beautiful” in the 1990’s. The other, in the course of the years, they have included Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Beyoncé.

See also: Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of his house



(Reuters) – in This publication, including data and information are the intellectual property of Reuters. It is expressly forbidden to use, or in its name without the prior written consent of Reuters. All rights reserved.